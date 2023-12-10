New Republic Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.36. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

