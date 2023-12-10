New Republic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 115,951 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.0% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

