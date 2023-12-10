New Republic Capital LLC Invests $2.47 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 634.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $462.87. The company has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

