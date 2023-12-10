New Republic Capital LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Deere & Company comprises 2.0% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DE opened at $363.67 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

