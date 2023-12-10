New Republic Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

