New Republic Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of SHEL opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.
Shell Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.