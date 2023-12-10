New Republic Capital LLC Invests $811,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

