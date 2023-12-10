New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $475.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

