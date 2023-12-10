New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

