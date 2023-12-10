New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.80 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

