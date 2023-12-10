New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

