New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

SPDW stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

