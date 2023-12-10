New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $774,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

