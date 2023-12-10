New Republic Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $610.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.35 and a 200 day moving average of $526.90. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

