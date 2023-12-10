NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,108 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 2.4% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.45% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

