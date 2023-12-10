NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 121.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 86.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $13,776,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.