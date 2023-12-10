NinePointTwo Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 13.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $3,894,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Insider Activity

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $432,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

