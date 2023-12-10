NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

