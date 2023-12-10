NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

