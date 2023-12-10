NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,840 shares of company stock worth $12,523,065. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.