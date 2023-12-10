NiSource (NYSE:NI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

