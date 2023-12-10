Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $158.66

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.66 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.21). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.20), with a volume of 18,656 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Norcros Trading Up 2.4 %

Norcros Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,023.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

Insider Activity at Norcros

In related news, insider Thomas Willcocks sold 31,965 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £53,381.55 ($67,426.49). Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

