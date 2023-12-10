Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 84,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 25,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.