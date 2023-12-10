Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 84,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 25,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.