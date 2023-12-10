NXM Market Cap Tops $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00017728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,867.26 or 1.00042004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010627 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

