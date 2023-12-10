Oasys Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131.36 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $131.36 million and $1.62 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasys has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.07231265 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,421,721.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

