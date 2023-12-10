Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several research firms recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho cut their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 411.9% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,244,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Oatly Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

