ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

