Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
