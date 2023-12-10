Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OPI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $133.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.19%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,146,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 439,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 287,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.