OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409,536 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE makes up about 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 4.24% of OPENLANE worth $70,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

KAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,121. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

