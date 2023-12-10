Oppenheimer Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $172.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

