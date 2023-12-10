Optimism 1-Day Volume Tops $325.37 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. Optimism has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $325.37 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,294,948 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

