Ordinals Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $903.46 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $52.15 or 0.00118831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $903.46 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 49.81790239 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $922,915,639.50 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

