Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 475.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $213.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.82. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

