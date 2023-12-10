Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIV opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.