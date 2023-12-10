Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 28,442 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 727.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $401.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.11 and a 200-day moving average of $381.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $416.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

