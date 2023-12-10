Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 74,734 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6,818.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $156.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.