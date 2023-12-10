Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

