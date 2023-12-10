Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 714 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $744.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.78. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

