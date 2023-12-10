Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 927 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.