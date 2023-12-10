Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $61.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.