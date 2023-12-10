Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 22,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
The firm has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Owlet Company Profile
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.
