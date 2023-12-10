Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 22,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Owlet Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Owlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Owlet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Owlet by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owlet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owlet by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 503,192 shares during the last quarter.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

