Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $5,773.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00177518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.23 or 0.00574217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00401692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00119855 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,841,641 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

