PAAL AI Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $135.79 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,372,747 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 755,127,246.9241879 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.19544789 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,574,804.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

