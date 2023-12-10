Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 477.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.57. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.85).

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.

Insider Activity

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 25,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £133,214.76 ($168,264.19). 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

