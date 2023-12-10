Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $428.69 million and $999,318.75 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 428,956,784 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

