PAX Gold Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $538.58 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,986.06 or 0.04536192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 227,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
