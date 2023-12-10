PDT Partners LLC Acquires 4,413 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.48.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

