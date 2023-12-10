PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

