PDT Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chemed by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $573.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.75. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.