PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

